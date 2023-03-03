One man dead in Fulton County crash
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FULTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Fulton Township Thursday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on County Road L near County Road 2 around 5:43 p.m.
Erich Stasa, 50, was traveling west on County Road L when his Chevrolet Impala ran off the south side of the roadway before striking a tree.
Stasa was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Swanton Fire & EMS, Metamora-Amboy Fire & EMS, and K&K Collison all assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
