One man dead in Fulton County crash

FULTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Fulton Township Thursday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on County Road L near County Road 2 around 5:43 p.m.

Erich Stasa, 50, was traveling west on County Road L when his Chevrolet Impala ran off the south side of the roadway before striking a tree.

Stasa was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Swanton Fire & EMS, Metamora-Amboy Fire & EMS, and K&K Collison all assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

