Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

One man dead in Fulton County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Fulton Township Thursday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on County Road L near County Road 2 around 5:43 p.m.

Erich Stasa, 50, was traveling west on County Road L when his Chevrolet Impala ran off the south side of the roadway before striking a tree.

Stasa was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Swanton Fire & EMS, Metamora-Amboy Fire & EMS, and K&K Collison all assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
Friday Precip Forecast
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY***: Friday, March 3rd (Thursday evening update)
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.
Toledo man sentenced for exposing himself to girls
Haws
Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay

Latest News

Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics features the stories of eight women.
WBGU-PBS documentary honors barrier-breaking female Ohio politicians
Friday Precip Forecast
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY***: Friday, March 3rd (Thursday evening update)
The mayor wants to name Toledo's next police chief this month
Toledo police candidates interviews
Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics features eight women.
WBGU-PBS documentary honors barrier-breaking female Ohio politicians