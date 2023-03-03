Birthday Club
Owens Community College to host college night events

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College is hosing the area’s largest college night events next week.

High school students and their parents, as well as students of all ages, are invited to meet with representatives from colleges, universities, industries and the military at two college night events.

In partnership with 11 area high schools, the first event, the Greater Hancock County College Night, will be hold on March 6 at the Owens Community College Findlay-area Campus. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Education and Wellness Center located at 3200 Bright Road in Findlay.

In partnership with 17 local high schools, the second event, the College and Career Preview Night, will be held on March 8 at the Owens Community College Toledo-area Campus. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Student Health and Activities Center located at 7315 Championship Drive in Perrysburg.

Owens Community College says the college nights also feature presentations on financial aid and in-demand careers plus information tables focused on helping students succeed after high school.

For more details and a list of representatives who will be attending, click here.

