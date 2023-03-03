Birthday Club
Parents, students arrested in fight at Toledo elementary school

Police say Shannell McNair, Janai Wright and Monique Johnson are facing charges for their...
Police say Shannell McNair, Janai Wright and Monique Johnson are facing charges for their alleged involvement in a large fight at Byrnedale Elementary School on Glendale in Toledo on March 2, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people including parents and students were arrested for a large fight at a Toledo school. According to Toledo Police records, three adults and two students were taken into police custody Thursday afternoon for a fight at Byrnedale Elementary School on Glendale.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight or whether anyone was injured.

Shannell McNair, 24, is facing multiple charges including Assault on Teachers/Others or Disrupting School Activity and Failure to Disperse.

Janai Wright, 31, is facing multiple charges including Contributing to the Unruliness/Delinquency of a Child, Assault on Teachers/Others or Disrupting School Activity and Failure to Disperse.

Monique Johnson, 22, is facing Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest charges.

13abc does not name minors accused of crimes unless the courts certify them as adults. TPD said Toledo Public Schools is conducting the investigation and handling the charges.

