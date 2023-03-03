Sandusky named Best Coastal Small Town

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Sandusky was named the best coastal small town by USA Today’s 10Best website.

The website highlighted the location of Cedar Point, Great Wolf Lodge Water Park, Sandusky Children’s Museum, and the Merry-Go-Round Museum as reasons for the win.

Sandusky was also ranked #3 for Best Midwestern Small Town.

