Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Sandusky named Best Coastal Small Town

An aerial view of Cedar Point located in Sandusky, Ohio.
An aerial view of Cedar Point located in Sandusky, Ohio.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Sandusky was named the best coastal small town by USA Today’s 10Best website.

The website highlighted the location of Cedar Point, Great Wolf Lodge Water Park, Sandusky Children’s Museum, and the Merry-Go-Round Museum as reasons for the win.

Sandusky was also ranked #3 for Best Midwestern Small Town.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow northwest
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Today, March 3rd
McLaren St. Luke's Hospital will close in mid-May.
McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital to close this spring
Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
According to Toledo Police, westbound I-475 will be closed at Talmadge Road.
Fatal crash shuts down westbound I-475
The suspect was located at her residence in Adrian by DPD and LCSO on March 2.
Adrian woman arrested, accused of embezzling over $200,000 from dealership

Latest News

MSP says troopers were dispatched to a suspected deceased person at the abandoned Boysville...
Monroe woman found dead at abandoned detention center
3/3: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
3/3: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
13abc First Alert Weather Day noon - March 3
13abc First Alert Weather Day noon - March 3
The Tiffin Police Department says Christian Knott, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were both...
18-year-old, juvenile arrested for robbery in Tiffin