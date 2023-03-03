Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Shaquille O’Neal creates mentorship program to help middle schoolers succeed

Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after...
Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after donating $1 million to the program.(WGCL)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Shaquille O’Neal is teaming up with law enforcement in Georgia to start a mentorship program for middle school students.

On Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced the Setting up Students for Success – or S3 – program for students ages 11-14.

“The goal of S3 is to engage and empower students while helping them transition through the various progressive stages of life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The monthly program also aims to close the communication gap between parents and their children.

The first session of S3 will take place March 16.

Sign ups are full for now, but interested participants can click here for more information.

O’Neal is no stranger to helping kids. Among his many philanthropic ventures, he donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club of Henry County last year, saying the organization kept him out of trouble as a child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow northwest
LIVE: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Today, March 3rd
McLaren St. Luke's Hospital will close in mid-May.
McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital to close this spring
Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
According to Toledo Police, westbound I-475 will be closed at Talmadge Road.
Fatal crash shuts down westbound I-475
The suspect was located at her residence in Adrian by DPD and LCSO on March 2.
Adrian woman arrested, accused of embezzling over $200,000 from dealership

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
Hobbs vows not to carry out execution scheduled by court
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism...
Black Vietnam veteran finally honored with Medal of Honor
The Tiffin Police Department says Christian Knott, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were both...
18-year-old, juvenile arrested for robbery in Tiffin
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Messy storms roll eastward after slamming Texas, Louisiana