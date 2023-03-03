Birthday Club
Some Michigan families still without power ahead of another winter storm

By Carli Petrus
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Michigan (WTVG) - People in Michigan are still without power after last week’s winter storm, and with another one expected for Friday, some families are worried it may take longer to get the power back up and running.

Frankie Hoffman of Petersburg, Michigan says she and her family are going on day eight without power. “It’s just been very complicated in every way you can think of.”

On a well system, Frankie and her family don’t have access to water without power, so, between using the YMCA for showers, and having to eat out instead of cook, she says their lives have been turned around quite a bit.

“I also typically work from home which has created a big crimp. I’ve had to do a lot of my virtual appointments at different places such as like the library and the conference rooms,” said Hoffman.

Frankie’s son, Caleb says it’s definitely been something to get used to. “I don’t know where I’m going to shower next and it’s just exhausting.”

They say the electric company, DTE, has been hard to get ahold of, and they’re even more nervous with the big storm predicted for Friday.

“We were given estimates that have all been missed,” said Hoffman. “It certainly has us uncomfortable, but little things like this have really kind of given us a different perspective.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

