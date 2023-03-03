Birthday Club
St. Ursula students creating a mural for LSS food pantry

SUA students painting mural for LSS.
SUA students painting mural for LSS.(Lutheran Social Services)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small group of juniors and seniors from St. Ursula Academy will create a mural for the Lutheran Social Services (LSS) of Northwest Ohio.

Debbie Lisk, LSS Pantry Coordinator, and Jeremy Schneider, Mission Advancement Coordinator, created the mural idea. According to a written statement, the duo hoped to make the pantry more welcoming for the clients who utilize its services monthly.

Lisk and Schneider then began to reach out to community members throughout Toledo to see who would take on the project.

Caroline Jardine, who teaches art at SUA, answered the call and began working with LSS and her Community Art and Production class to brainstorm the mural’s aesthetics.

The students were given full creative liberties and began their work on March 1.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have these students using their talent and creativity in our space,” Lisk said. “Their energy and excitement is wonderful to see and will make our space so much nicer and inspiring for our clients.”

The students have already completed their outline and will begin painting this week.

Anyone interested in watching the students create the mural or speaking with them, or someone from LSS, is invited to the agency on either Wednesday, March 8, or Friday, March 10.

Please contact Jeremy Schneider at 419-243-9178 or jschneider@lssnwo.org to confirm your visit to the pantry.

