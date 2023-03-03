Birthday Club
Thousands without power as winter weather rolls in

Power outages
Power outages(KFYR-TV)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of customers are without power as winter weather rolls through southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio.

Consumers Energy reported more than 4,000 customers were without power in Lenawee and Hillsdale counties in Michigan as of 6pm Friday night. Those affected can check for estimated restoration times at the link here.

Toledo Edison is reporting more than 6,000 outages in Lucas County, more than 1,700 outages in Wood County at of 6:00 p.m. Friday. You can check the breakdown of outages and restoration times here.

The outages come as southeast Michigan residents are just days removed from last Wednesday’s winter weather maker that left thousands of residents in the dark, some for days and others for more than a week.

