Toledo Walleye give hockey equipment to boy who lost his gear in house fire
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Before a recent home game, Toledo Walley head coach Dan Watson welcomed a young boy named Emmorie to the team locker room.

Emmorie is a student at Holloway Elementary and just learning to play hockey.

But he lost all of his hockey gear and other possessions in a house fire.

So Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins presented him with some replacements.

You can watch the Walleye’s Facebook video below:

Emmorie is an avid Walleye fan and is just learning to play hockey. When a house fire destroyed all of his hockey gear,...

Posted by Toledo Walleye on Thursday, March 2, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

