Toledo Walleye give hockey equipment to boy who lost his gear in house fire
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Before a recent home game, Toledo Walley head coach Dan Watson welcomed a young boy named Emmorie to the team locker room.
Emmorie is a student at Holloway Elementary and just learning to play hockey.
But he lost all of his hockey gear and other possessions in a house fire.
So Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins presented him with some replacements.
