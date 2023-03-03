Toledo Walleye give hockey equipment to boy who lost his gear in house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Before a recent home game, Toledo Walley head coach Dan Watson welcomed a young boy named Emmorie to the team locker room.

Emmorie is a student at Holloway Elementary and just learning to play hockey.

But he lost all of his hockey gear and other possessions in a house fire.

So Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins presented him with some replacements.

You can watch the Walleye’s Facebook video below:

Emmorie is an avid Walleye fan and is just learning to play hockey. When a house fire destroyed all of his hockey gear,... Posted by Toledo Walleye on Thursday, March 2, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.