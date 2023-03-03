TPD investigating school fight as riot, 4 students may face charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a school fight at a Toledo high school as a riot, TPD records show.

A fight broke out at Scott High School on Collingwood during class change Thursday afternoon. Toledo Police records said two people started fighting and two others then joined the fight, with a large crowd of students watching and filming.

Officials took four students to a school administrators office for disciplinary action. The students involved were released to their guardians but the school resource office filed affidavits for charges against them.

Police said no one suffered major injuries in the fight. The police report referenced the incident as a riot. It’s unclear what led up to the fight at this time.

