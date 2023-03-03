Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD investigating school fight as riot, 4 students may face charges

School fight
School fight(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a school fight at a Toledo high school as a riot, TPD records show.

A fight broke out at Scott High School on Collingwood during class change Thursday afternoon. Toledo Police records said two people started fighting and two others then joined the fight, with a large crowd of students watching and filming.

Officials took four students to a school administrators office for disciplinary action. The students involved were released to their guardians but the school resource office filed affidavits for charges against them.

Police said no one suffered major injuries in the fight. The police report referenced the incident as a riot. It’s unclear what led up to the fight at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow northwest
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Today, March 3rd
McLaren St. Luke's Hospital will close in mid-May.
McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital to close this spring
Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
According to Toledo Police, westbound I-475 will be closed at Talmadge Road.
Fatal crash shuts down westbound I-475
The suspect was located at her residence in Adrian by DPD and LCSO on March 2.
Adrian woman arrested, accused of embezzling over $200,000 from dealership

Latest News

FILE - Pictured is the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An...
2-year-old Ohio boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say
MSP says troopers were dispatched to a suspected deceased person at the abandoned Boysville...
Monroe woman found dead at abandoned detention center
3/3: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
3/3: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
13abc First Alert Weather Day noon - March 3
13abc First Alert Weather Day noon - March 3