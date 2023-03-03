Birthday Club
Student accuses TPS substitute of inappropriate conduct

New TPS Logo
New TPS Logo(Toledo Public Schools)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools is investigating a long-term substitute teacher at Scott High School.

According to the district’s Deputy Superintendent James Gant, the investigation was sparked by a student’s report of “inappropriate conduct.”

Although details surrounding the investigation remain unknown at this time, TPS confirmed that the employee is on paid administrative leave until further notice.

Both the Toledo Police Department and Children’s Services have been notified of the alleged incident.

In a written statement, Gant said that TPS would continue thoroughly investigating the matter.

“Anytime an allegation of misconduct is made by a student toward a staff member, a thorough investigation is completed,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

