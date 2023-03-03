Student accuses TPS substitute of inappropriate conduct

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools is investigating a long-term substitute teacher at Scott High School.

According to the district’s Deputy Superintendent James Gant, the investigation was sparked by a student’s report of “inappropriate conduct.”

Although details surrounding the investigation remain unknown at this time, TPS confirmed that the employee is on paid administrative leave until further notice.

Both the Toledo Police Department and Children’s Services have been notified of the alleged incident.

In a written statement, Gant said that TPS would continue thoroughly investigating the matter.

“Anytime an allegation of misconduct is made by a student toward a staff member, a thorough investigation is completed,” he said.

