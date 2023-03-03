Birthday Club
Two MSU student shooting victims condition upgraded

(MSU Police and Public Safety)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Sparrow Hospital, two of the students injured in the Michigan State University campus shooting condition have been upgraded and are being discharged Friday.

According to the post on social media by MSU Police and Public Safety two students have been discharged (previously serious, but stable), one student was previously discharged, one student is in fair condition, one student remains in critical condition.

