WBGU-PBS documentary honors barrier-breaking female Ohio politicians

Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics features eight women
By Sophie Bates
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - WBGU-PBS is commemorating women’s history month by screening their documentary Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics.

The documentary screened at the Maumee Indoor Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday. Screenings will continue throughout the month, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, in cities across Ohio.

The film features interviews with eight women, including: Rhine McLin, the first African American woman in the Ohio Senate; Marcy Kaptur, the longest serving women in the United States House of Representatives; and Helen Rankin, the first African American woman in the Ohio legislature.

Executive Producer, BGSU Political Science Professor and 13abc Political Analyst Melissa Miller says the documentary aims to inspire

“They decided to run even when the odds were against them,” Miller said. “If they can do it, I can throw my hat in the ring and run for office.”

“Everyone’s story, it was different, compelling, engaging, you learn something. And the women themselves are just phenomenal.”

BGSU political science students completed research that helped make the film possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

