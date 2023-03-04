Birthday Club
3/3/23: Jay Berschback and Derek Witt: Evening Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY ending overnight...rain and snow gone by sunrise Saturday
3/3/23: Jay Berschback and Derek Witt: Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Heavy rain, wind gusts over 45 mph and snow likely, lows in the lower 30s. Please see our full story on the 13abc.com homepage for more details. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a bit breezy, highs near 40. Chance of a few showers Saturday night, lows in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

