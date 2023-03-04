Birthday Club
3/4: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Calmer weekend; warmer/wetter Monday
Drying out and calming down from yesterday's tempest, though a few extra showers are possible overnight. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After plenty of slushy snow to the northwest of Toledo -- and lots of rain/wind for the rest of us -- we’re clearing out and calming down for most of the weekend. Partly sunny skies and highs in the low-40s will give way to a few extra showers overnight, with more clouds lingering behind for Sunday as temps warm slightly. Monday will mark a better chance of rain and a temporary spike back to 60 degrees, before coming back down to the upper-30s/40s for the remainder of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

