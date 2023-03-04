3/4: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

After plenty of slushy snow to the northwest of Toledo -- and lots of rain/wind for the rest of us -- we’re clearing out and calming down for most of the weekend. Partly sunny skies and highs in the low-40s will give way to a few extra showers overnight, with more clouds lingering behind for Sunday as temps warm slightly. Monday will mark a better chance of rain and a temporary spike back to 60 degrees, before coming back down to the upper-30s/40s for the remainder of the week.

