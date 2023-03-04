Birthday Club
Rossford Fire Department investigates structure fire

According to Rossford Fire Department, a call came in for a fire around 5:45 p.m. on Dixie...
According to Rossford Fire Department, a call came in for a fire around 5:45 p.m. on Dixie Highway.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Fire Department investigates a structure fire Friday.

According to Rossford Fire Department, a call came in for a fire around 5:45 p.m. on Dixie Highway.

Rossford Dispatch said the roof of a business caved in. There are no injuries confirmed at this time.

Sirena La Point, the owner of Spirit Lively, told 13abc that her business, alongside other nearby businesses, was impacted.

Fire crews closed off a large portion of the fire as they battled the flames.

Rossford Fire Department continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

