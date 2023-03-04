Rossford Fire Department investigates structure fire

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Fire Department investigates a structure fire Friday.

According to Rossford Fire Department, a call came in for a fire around 5:45 p.m. on Dixie Highway.

Rossford Dispatch said the roof of a business caved in. There are no injuries confirmed at this time.

Sirena La Point, the owner of Spirit Lively, told 13abc that her business, alongside other nearby businesses, was impacted.

Fire crews closed off a large portion of the fire as they battled the flames.

Rossford Fire Department continues to investigate the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.