Rossford Police investigates a two-vehicle crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Police are investigating a car crash Friday evening.

According to the Rossford Police Department, officers responded to a call of a two-vehicle accident on Lime City Road.

Officers told 13abc that there were no injuries reported at the time. However, one person was transported to an area hospital.

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

