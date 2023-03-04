Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TSA agents find cat in traveler’s carry-on bag after sent through X-ray machine

TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the...
TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the X-ray machine.(TSA Northeast via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (CNN) - Authorities at a Virginia airport say they recently found a live pet in a person’s carry-on bag.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said a cat was sent through an X-ray machine at the Norfolk International Airport.

Farbstein shared the X-ray image on social media along with a note to pet owners urging them to not send their pets through the X-ray machines at TSA checkpoints.

According to the agency, the traveler in this case either didn’t know they were supposed to take the cat out of the bag before going through the checkpoint or forgot.

The cat, and its owner, had to go through security again, the proper way.

Cats and dogs must walk or be carried through the metal detector, according to the TSA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies by county in Northwest Ohio
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
McLaren St. Luke's Hospital will close in mid-May.
McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital to close this spring
Power outages
Thousands without power as winter weather rolls in
3/3/23 rain and snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Ending Tonight, March 4th (Friday night update)
Police say Shannell McNair, Janai Wright and Monique Johnson are facing charges for their...
Parents, students arrested in fight at Toledo elementary school

Latest News

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
A small Texas town is searching for answers after three children were stabbed to death at home....
Three children fatally stabbed, 2 others injured
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard