WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet's Basketball Friday, Week 14

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -On another postseason edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, we have the district finals on the boys side, with St. John’s facing Whitmer and Lima Senior up against Perrysburg. Plus, on the ice, it’s St. Francis against Northview for the right to go to state. Mark Kunz and Carley Ford have all of those games and more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

