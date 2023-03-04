Birthday Club
Winter weather in Southeast Michigan impacts residents and businesses

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living in Lenawee County are dealing with the second round of serve winter weather in 2 weeks. Many have been left without power.

“We’re Michiganders we go with it, what else can you do,” says Beryl McHenry, a resident.

The outages and snow have impacted traffic at local business as well.

“We lost power for two days. It was really rough on us because it was a Thursday and a Friday. So we lost those two busy days,” says Stefan Zanger, the owner of Lena’s Italian Restaurant in Blissfield.

Zanger say’s the weather has caused them to limit what they can do and who they can serve.

“We had to cut our delivery zone to just local deliveries only. Our drivers are having a rough time even getting to the even the close houses in town,” says Zanger.

