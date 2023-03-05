3/4: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: A few brief showers but nothing like Friday with very little to no measurable rain. A flurry is also possible overnight, lows in the low 30s. SUNDAY: Some clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible after midnight; lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: A few showers around but any rain will light; highs in the upper 50s. EXTENDED: Clearing skies, breezy, and cooler Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Lots of sunshine for Wednesday with highs around 40. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. Becoming breezy again Friday. Highs Friday in the mid-30s, and a few rain and snow showers are possible later in the day into Friday night. A mix of rain and snow will remain possible into Saturday with highs in the low 40s.

