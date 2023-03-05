Birthday Club
3/5: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Another partly sunny day with highs near 50F, then it's a warmer/wetter start to the new week. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
One good weekend afternoon deserves another, with highs topping out near 50F under a mix of sun and clouds. Monday will deliver off-and-on light rain showers, as temps warm to the mid-50s (60s south, 40s along the lake). Tuesday will mark another downturn, starting in the low-40s and slowly losing a few degrees each day through the rest of the week. Friday will carry a rain/snow mix back into northwest Ohio, with more flurries leading into the weekend before we “spring forward” an hour Saturday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

3/5: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast
