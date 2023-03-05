Head coach Michael Huger fired from BGSU men’s basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Michael Huger, Men’s Basketball head coach, was fired Sunday after losing to Ohio University Friday.

Bowling Green State University announced the termination of Huger’s contract in a Facebook post saying the university is looking nationally for a new head coach.

“We are extremely appreciative of Coach Michael Huger’s contributions and commitment to Men’s Basketball at Bowling Green State University over the last eight years. As a former student-athlete of the program, he has brought meaningful and extensive perspective to the head coaching position and has positively impacted the lives of student-athletes. We are deeply grateful for Michael’s service to his alma mater,” Derek van der Merwe, Director of BGSU Athletics, said. “We wish Coach Huger the very best in the next chapter of his career.”

Huger had two years left in his contract at the time of the termination. BGSU did not say why Huger’s contract was terminated.

