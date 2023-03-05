Birthday Club
No injuries or hazardous materials reported in latest Ohio train derailment

Norfolk Southern reported 20 cars derailed Saturday in Clark County
Video shows a train derailing Saturday, March 4 in Clark County, Ohio. Nobody was hurt and no hazardous materials were involved, officials said.
By Josh Croup
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nobody was hurt and no hazardous materials were involved in 20-car Norfolk Southern train derailment Saturday in Clark County, Ohio, according to railroad officials.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency initially asked nearby residents to shelter in place “out of an abundance of caution” shortly after the train derailed around 5 p.m. Officials did not order evacuations.

Some power outages were reported in the area after the incident.

Gov. Mike DeWine said state officials are on scene supporting first responders. He said President Joe Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called him to offer support from the federal government.

