No injuries or hazardous materials reported in latest Ohio train derailment

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nobody was hurt and no hazardous materials were involved in 20-car Norfolk Southern train derailment Saturday in Clark County, Ohio, according to railroad officials.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency initially asked nearby residents to shelter in place “out of an abundance of caution” shortly after the train derailed around 5 p.m. Officials did not order evacuations.

Some power outages were reported in the area after the incident.

Gov. Mike DeWine said state officials are on scene supporting first responders. He said President Joe Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called him to offer support from the federal government.

Late this afternoon an @nscorp train derailed in Clark County. We don’t believe hazardous materials were involved. @OhioEPA, @Ohio_EMA, & @OSHP are on scene supporting first responders. President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg called me to offer help from the federal government. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 5, 2023

I have been briefed by FRA leadership and spoke with Gov. DeWine to offer our support after the derailment today in Clark County, Ohio. No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely and FRA personnel are en route. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 5, 2023

