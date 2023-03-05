One woman dead, four seriously injured in turnpike crash Friday, OSHP says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died, and four suffered serious injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike Friday around 7:30 p.m.

The driver, 30-year-old from Corry, Penn., went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and stopped in the center lane on the Ohio Turnpike near Oxford Township in Erie County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s press release.

Troopers say the driver and four passengers, of which three were minors, exited the vehicle attempting to get off the roadway when a 27-year-old from Baton Rouge, La, hit all five pedestrians and their vehicle with his tractor-trailer.

The female passenger, Effie Carder, 26, from Corry, Penn., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP. Officials say the three minors and the 30-year-old had serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The 27-year-old was not injured in the crash, according to OSHP. Troopers say the crash remains under investigation; however, the Ohio Turnpike is open.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.