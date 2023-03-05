University of Toledo hosts gaming convention

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo hosts a gaming convention this weekend, March 3 through March 5.

BASHCON 37 is a chance for people to play an array of different styles of games including board games, card games and video games.

Vendors are also available for visitors to purchase gaming accessories.

Doors are open from:

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, March 3

9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5

