3/5: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Light on/off rain Monday, then dry, cool, and sunny for midweek.
3/5: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid-30s. A few rain showers are possible towards sunrise, possibly mixing with a little snow north of the state line... but any snow is unlikely to stick. MONDAY: On/off showers and mild with highs in the mid-50s. But, highs will be closer to 60 south of Toledo, 40s to the north and near Lake Erie. MONDAY NIGHT: Showers ending in the evening, then a brief flurry possible overnight with lows in the low 30s. TUESDAY: Clearing skies will bring us lots of sunshine, but overall a chillier day with highs in the low 40s due to a northerly breeze. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Partly sunny Thursday, highs near 40. A mix of rain and snow is likely Friday, and it’ll be breezy with highs in the upper 30s. That mix will continue into Friday night before ending on Saturday as a few flurries. Otherwise, blustery Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. Staying mostly cloudy into Sunday but calmer with highs near 40.

