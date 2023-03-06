3/6: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Storms bookended last work week, and we’re starting this one with more rain and a few rumbles of thunder along the state line through the evening. The lake breeze will take Toledo’s temps from 50F at noon to the 30s by the evening commute, while southern counties top out in the low-60s. We could wake up to a few flurries Tuesday, as highs slowly cool to the upper-30s for the weekend -- but not before another chance of a light rain/snow mix Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.