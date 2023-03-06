Acoustics for Autism: 16th annual event benefitting local families affected by autism

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The 16th Annual Acoustics for Autism event rocked Maumee Sunday. The event is put on by the non-profit Project I am and helps to pay for non-traditional therapies for people with autism.

Dee Dowling and her 26-year-old son Dan who has autism, are among the families benefiting from the fundraiser.

“Just to have someone say yes we can help you I can’t tell you how tremendous that feels,” said Dowling. “It’s very expensive and you want to find the right thing for your child to help them.”

Dowling says Dan is non-verbal but she can tell the opportunities make him happy.

”He even takes the effort to spell out happy, and sometimes if he’s really happy he adds an extra “p” on it.”

Mary Prucnal and her 10-year-old son Conner are also befitting from the event. “This is a wonderful event, so, it’s great to see people come out and support kids like mine.”

Prucnal says Conner’s in music therapy right now, a type of therapy he might not be able to receive without Acoustics for Autism.

“There’s no coverage for autism therapy under an autism diagnosis. You do the speech you do the OT which is vey important but you also need other things to help socialize them to give them confidence,” said Prucnal.

So while people enjoy the live music, good food, and drinks, they are helping people just like Dan and Conner, and possibly without even knowing it.

