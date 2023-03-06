BGSU announces second annual Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University is preparing to host its second-annual Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit.

According to BGSU officials, the summit will occur on Aug. 1 in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.

This year’s summit will feature BGSU president Rodney K. Rogers, national experts and speakers, and Shari and Cory Foltz, the parents of BGSU student Stone Foltz, who died in a 2021 hazing event. The event aims to provide K-12 and college professionals statewide with prevention education, innovative resources, and strategies to eliminate hazing.

“We were incredibly pleased with the support of last year’s Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit, bringing national experts in hazing prevention directly to educators and practitioners in our region,” said Ben Batey, BGSU Chief Health and Wellness Officer, and Hazing Prevention Coordinator. “We are looking forward to continued dialogue and actionable planning to further our work in eradicating hazing across our state and nation.”

Admission is free, and more information will be available on the university’s website in the coming weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.