BGSU announces second annual Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit

A picture of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz is shown on the university's football stadium...
A picture of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz is shown on the university's football stadium during a memorial following his death from a hazing incident in 2021(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University is preparing to host its second-annual Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit.

According to BGSU officials, the summit will occur on Aug. 1 in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.

This year’s summit will feature BGSU president Rodney K. Rogers, national experts and speakers, and Shari and Cory Foltz, the parents of BGSU student Stone Foltz, who died in a 2021 hazing event. The event aims to provide K-12 and college professionals statewide with prevention education, innovative resources, and strategies to eliminate hazing.

“We were incredibly pleased with the support of last year’s Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit, bringing national experts in hazing prevention directly to educators and practitioners in our region,” said Ben Batey, BGSU Chief Health and Wellness Officer, and Hazing Prevention Coordinator. “We are looking forward to continued dialogue and actionable planning to further our work in eradicating hazing across our state and nation.”

Admission is free, and more information will be available on the university’s website in the coming weeks.

