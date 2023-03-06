Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Amanda Alvarado and WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been found, WAFB reported.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway.

Family members confirmed his body was found in a vacant lot.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

Millard was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge. He was from Walton County, Georgia.

Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area of Baton Rouge.

Texas EquuSearch said law enforcement got a call early Monday morning from someone driving by who smelled a foul odor.

Millard’s body was allegedly rolled in a carpet and covered in plastic.

His cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results, according to officials.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Huger, Men’s Basketball head coach, was fired Sunday after losing to Ohio University...
BGSU fires men’s basketball head coach Michael Huger
A woman died, and four suffered serious injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the...
One woman dead, four seriously injured in turnpike crash Friday, OSHP says
Video shows train derailing in Clark County, Ohio
No injuries or hazardous materials reported in latest Ohio train derailment
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

More rain this afternoon, as temps take a tumble through the rest of the week. Dan Smith...
3/6: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
A man named Jorge, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, talks about what...
Passenger talks about flight interrupted by bird strike
The purpose of each meeting is to bring community members together, to ask questions and to...
Councilman John Hobbs III to hold town hall meetings throughout March
Edward Spikener
Man takes plea deal in Bowsher homecoming dance gun photo op