City of Toledo seeking feedback on One-Year Action Plan draft

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is seeking feedback on the draft of its July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 One-Year Action Plan.

The City says feedback can be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on or before May 17.

The One-Year Action Plan is based on the HUD-approved Five-Year 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan submitted by the City of Toledo for housing, community and economic development.

According to the City, the One-Year Action Plan includes a description of the federal funds anticipated to be received, as well as other resources expected to be available within the City of Toledo during the 2023-2024 program year.

The Action Plan also depicts a geographic distribution of assistance including Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Areas, special needs activities, general and public housing actions and more and will contain HUD-required certifications.

The City will hold two virtual public hearings regarding the Action Plan:

Thursday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. Zoom Link Passcode: 530143

Thursday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. Zoom Link Passcode: 844885



The Draft One-Year Action Plan will be available for review beginning March 22 on the HUD website.

They City of Toledo will receive comments from the public in writing beginning March 22 through April 20 at the following address:

City of Toledo

Department of Housing and Community Development

2023-2024 One-Year Action Plan

One Government Center, Ste 1800

Toledo, Ohio 43604

