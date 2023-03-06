Birthday Club
Councilman John Hobbs III to hold town hall meetings throughout March

The purpose of each meeting is to bring community members together, to ask questions and to speak on specific concerns or policies.(City of Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III is holding multiple town hall meetings throughout the month of March.

According to the City of Toledo, the purpose of each Neighborhood Town Hall Meeting is to bring community members together, to ask questions and to speak on specific concerns or policies.

You can find which district you reside in by clicking here. To find the meeting that is taking place in your neighborhood, click here.

To request information in advance or to receive information regarding the Neighborhood Town Hall meetings, call 419-245-1611 or text 419-537-3269.

You can view the entire list of March Neighborhood Town Hall meetings below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

