Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Funko plans to get rid of at least $30 million worth of products

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.
Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It appears a popular brand of pop culture collectibles is struggling to sell off a product surplus.

Funko acknowledged the problem to investors this week on an earnings call.

The manufacturer known for its vinyl figurines and bobbleheads said its inventory is up 48% compared to a year ago.

Funko’s warehouse shelves are so full that the company admitted to renting storage containers to house the excess.

To deal with additional merchandise, the company said it will eliminate approximately $30 million to $60 million worth of it.

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Huger, Men’s Basketball head coach, was fired Sunday after losing to Ohio University...
BGSU fires men’s basketball head coach Michael Huger
A woman died, and four suffered serious injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the...
One woman dead, four seriously injured in turnpike crash Friday, OSHP says
Video shows train derailing in Clark County, Ohio
No injuries or hazardous materials reported in latest Ohio train derailment
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
Northern California storm eases but more snow expected
FILE - A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in...
In ‘junk fee’ fight, US shares airlines’ rules for seating families
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
An apparent stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person,...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York