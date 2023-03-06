LIVE: Local leaders discuss railroad safety following Ohio train derailments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is holding a press conference on Monday with local civic and rail leaders to highlight the importance of rail safety and corridor improvements for workers and northern Ohio communities.

The press conference will take place on March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Toledo Amtrack Station.

Rail lines experience thousands of derailments each year in the United States. Kaptur’s office says Norfolk Southern train derailments in Sandusky and East Palestine bring clarity and attention to an ongoing crisis around commercial and passenger rail urgently requiring solutions.

Kaptur will be joined by Michael Sheehy, former State Representative and rail employee, Clyde Whitaker, Director and Chairman of SMART Local 145 and Dick Brady, Sandusky Mayor and President of the Sandusky City Commission.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.