Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

LIVE: Local leaders discuss railroad safety following Ohio train derailments

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is holding a press conference on Monday with local civic and rail leaders to highlight the importance of rail safety and corridor improvements for workers and northern Ohio communities.

The press conference will take place on March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Toledo Amtrack Station.

Rail lines experience thousands of derailments each year in the United States. Kaptur’s office says Norfolk Southern train derailments in Sandusky and East Palestine bring clarity and attention to an ongoing crisis around commercial and passenger rail urgently requiring solutions.

Kaptur will be joined by Michael Sheehy, former State Representative and rail employee, Clyde Whitaker, Director and Chairman of SMART Local 145 and Dick Brady, Sandusky Mayor and President of the Sandusky City Commission.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Huger, Men’s Basketball head coach, was fired Sunday after losing to Ohio University...
BGSU fires men’s basketball head coach Michael Huger
A woman died, and four suffered serious injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the...
One woman dead, four seriously injured in turnpike crash Friday, OSHP says
Video shows train derailing in Clark County, Ohio
No injuries or hazardous materials reported in latest Ohio train derailment
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Two dead in S.R. 199 crash in Wood County
Makerspace projects at the Heart Gallery
Makerspace projects at the Heart Gallery
Talking about teeth on National Dentist Day
Talking about teeth on National Dentist Day
Whiskey Monday Series at Levi and Lilac's
Whiskey Monday Series at Levi and Lilac's
Women's History Month at Lucas County Libraries
Women's History Month at Lucas County Libraries