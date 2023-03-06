Legendary band Chicago to perform at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Grammy award winning band and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced the band will be performing in Toledo this summer.

As part of the band’s 56th consecutive year of touring, Chicago will be making a stop in Toledo to perform on June 20 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre.

Live Nation Concerts says tickets will be available starting on March 10 at 10 a.m.

