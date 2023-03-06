Birthday Club
Legendary band Chicago to perform at Toledo Zoo

Chicago will be making a stop in Toledo to perform on June 20 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre.
Chicago will be making a stop in Toledo to perform on June 20 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Grammy award winning band and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced the band will be performing in Toledo this summer.

As part of the band’s 56th consecutive year of touring, Chicago will be making a stop in Toledo to perform on June 20 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre.

Live Nation Concerts says tickets will be available starting on March 10 at 10 a.m.

For more information, and for a full list of the band’s tour dates, click here.

