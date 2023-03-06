Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lucas County Children Services appoints new executive director

((Source: WTOL))
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Children’s Services Board of Trustees appointed a new Executive Director.

According to a statement released by the agency, Randall Muth was named the board’s preferred candidate to serve as the Executive Director.

“Mr. Muth offers child protection experience in progressively larger agencies across the state, making him the right person at the right time to lead Lucas County Children Services,” said LCCS Board President Kathy Vasquez. “We are confident in his ability to continue the agency’s culture of community collaboration,” she added.

Muth was previously the executive director of Mahoning County Children Services. Muth first began his career in 1999 as an attorney supervisor in the children’s services division of the Stark County Department of Job and Family Services. In 2006, Muth continued his tenure as the executive director of Wayne County Children’s Service. In addition, he has spent the last decade as the executive director of Mahoning County.

Mr. Muth’s start date has yet to be determined.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Huger, Men’s Basketball head coach, was fired Sunday after losing to Ohio University...
BGSU fires men’s basketball head coach Michael Huger
Toledo Police
TPD: Man stabbed multiple times outside Toledo bar
A woman died, and four suffered serious injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the...
One woman dead, four seriously injured in turnpike crash Friday, OSHP says
Toledo Police records say four teenagers were riding in a vehicle heading east on Angola late...
Teenager seriously injured in rollover crash
Video shows train derailing in Clark County, Ohio
No injuries or hazardous materials reported in latest Ohio train derailment

Latest News

Rail leaders and politicians say Ohio corridor improvements are needed.
Local leaders discuss railroad safety following Ohio train derailments
DPAA announced that U.S. Army Cpl. Clark E. Worline, 20, of Dupont, Ohio who was missing from...
Ohio soldier accounted for from North Korea, DPAA announces
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.
Oak Harbor nuclear power plant under new ownership
Two dead in S.R. 199 crash in Wood County