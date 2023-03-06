Lucas County Children Services appoints new executive director

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Children’s Services Board of Trustees appointed a new Executive Director.

According to a statement released by the agency, Randall Muth was named the board’s preferred candidate to serve as the Executive Director.

“Mr. Muth offers child protection experience in progressively larger agencies across the state, making him the right person at the right time to lead Lucas County Children Services,” said LCCS Board President Kathy Vasquez. “We are confident in his ability to continue the agency’s culture of community collaboration,” she added.

Muth was previously the executive director of Mahoning County Children Services. Muth first began his career in 1999 as an attorney supervisor in the children’s services division of the Stark County Department of Job and Family Services. In 2006, Muth continued his tenure as the executive director of Wayne County Children’s Service. In addition, he has spent the last decade as the executive director of Mahoning County.

Mr. Muth’s start date has yet to be determined.

