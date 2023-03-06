Birthday Club
Man takes plea deal in Bowsher homecoming dance gun photo op

Edward Spikener
Edward Spikener(Lucas County Corrections)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the suspects in an incident that involved a gun at a high school dance and a high speed police pursuit has taken a plea deal in the case.

Edward Levester Spikener pleaded guilty to Attempted Tampering with Evidence Monday.

He had been charged with illegal possession of a weapon on school property as well, but that count was dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 24.

Two men were accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its homecoming dance in September.

They brought the gun to be used by a student in photos.

The other suspect, Vanard Kamron Shelton, is charged with eluding police officers, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon on school property.

