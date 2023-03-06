March 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Light rain is likely at times today with a high in the middle 40s (colder near the lake and warmer south). Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low to middle 40s. Thursday and Friday will bring highs near 40. A light rain/snow mix is likely on Friday. Snow is likely late Sunday into Monday with highs in the 30s.

