Oak Harbor nuclear power plant under new ownership

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Davis Besse nuclear power plant in Oak Harbor is operating under a new owner. Vistra Corp. announced Monday it acquired Energy Harbor.

The acquisition will combine Energy Harbor and Vistra’s nuclear and retail businesses with Vistra’s along with Vistra Zero renewables and storage projects under a newly-formed subsidiary holding company, a statement from Vistra said.

“This combination creates a leading integrated retail electricity and zero-carbon generation company with the second-largest competitive nuclear fleet in the country, along with a growing renewables and energy storage portfolio,” the statement read.

Find additional details about the acquisition at the link here.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.