Rossford fire damages several small businesses

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday night’s fire in Rossford not only left a family looking for another place to live but also damaged several businesses.

Fire crews got the call for a structure fire just before 7 pm Friday. They say everyone inside at the time got out safely.

The owner of Lotus Beauty Loft, Alli Brantley, says her salon took up most of the bottom half of the now burnt-up building. “You just see your work go up in flames and there’s nothing you can do.”

Another business owner with a space in the building, Sirena La Point, says she is still trying to process what happened. “Being a business owner, when you get a call that your building’s on fire or that your business is on fire like immediately you just go.”

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire, but in the meantime, dozens of people are left without a job.

“They just can’t pick up and cut hair tomorrow I can’t just start doing facials tomorrow. All of our stuff is gone,” said Brantley.

“What do I do even on a temporary basis?” said La Point.

If you would like to donate to the family who lived on the top floor of the building, and who lost everything in the fire, the GoFundMe is here.

To donate to the salon, click here.

