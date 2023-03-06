Teenager seriously injured in rollover crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash over the weekend, according to police.

Toledo Police records say four teenagers were riding in a vehicle heading east on Angola late Saturday night when the driver lost control, striking a utility pole and turning on its side. Three 19-year-olds were hurt and taken to area hospitals to get checked out. Police said the driver suffered “potentialy life-threatening” injuries.

TPD said the crash is still under investigation but officers believe alcohol is a factor.

