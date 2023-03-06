Toledo Library announces Friends of the Library book sale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Friends of the Library book sale is happening Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11.
All gently-used books are are $1 or less!
Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that encourages, promotes, and supports the ongoing development and use of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
Upcoming Friends of the Library book sales:
- March 9-11
- April 13-15
- June 1-3
- July 13-15
- August 24-26
- September 28-30
- November 9-11
Book Sale Hours:
Thursdays | 4 – 7 p.m. FOL Members only | noon – 4 p.m.
Fridays | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturdays | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
($8/bag)More than 30,000 books
Hardcovers and paperbacks sorted and categorized. There are also CDs, DVDs, Audiobooks (on CD and cassette), records, board games and 8-track tapes.
Located at 1301 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43615(Corner of Reynolds Rd. & Dorr St., next to Super Fitness)
