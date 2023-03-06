Toledo Library announces Friends of the Library book sale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Friends of the Library book sale is happening Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11.

All gently-used books are are $1 or less!

Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that encourages, promotes, and supports the ongoing development and use of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

Upcoming Friends of the Library book sales:

March 9-11

April 13-15

June 1-3

July 13-15

August 24-26

September 28-30

November 9-11

Book Sale Hours:

Thursdays | 4 – 7 p.m. FOL Members only | noon – 4 p.m.

Fridays | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

($8/bag)More than 30,000 books

Hardcovers and paperbacks sorted and categorized. There are also CDs, DVDs, Audiobooks (on CD and cassette), records, board games and 8-track tapes.

Located at 1301 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43615(Corner of Reynolds Rd. & Dorr St., next to Super Fitness)

