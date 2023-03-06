Birthday Club
Toledo Library announces Friends of the Library book sale

Reynolds Corner Toledo Library
Reynolds Corner Toledo Library(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Friends of the Library book sale is happening Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11.

All gently-used books are are $1 or less!

Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that encourages, promotes, and supports the ongoing development and use of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

Upcoming Friends of the Library book sales:

  • March 9-11
  • April 13-15
  • June 1-3
  • July 13-15
  • August 24-26
  • September 28-30
  • November 9-11

Book Sale Hours:

Thursdays | 4 – 7 p.m. FOL Members only | noon – 4 p.m.

Fridays | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturdays | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

($8/bag)More than 30,000 books

Hardcovers and paperbacks sorted and categorized. There are also CDs, DVDs, Audiobooks (on CD and cassette), records, board games and 8-track tapes.

Located at 1301 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43615(Corner of Reynolds Rd. & Dorr St., next to Super Fitness)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

