Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Man stabbed multiple times outside Toledo bar

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man repeatedly outside of a Toledo bar.

According to police records, officers responded to an area hospital Friday when a 30-year-old man came in with four stab wounds to his arm, leg, back and side. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

The victim told police he was at the Recovery Room on Airport Highway when an altercation happened inside the bar. The victim went on to say that bouncers asked the group involved in the altercation to leave. When the exited to the parking lot, the victim was stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect.

Police reports did not provide a description of a potential suspect or suspects. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Huger, Men’s Basketball head coach, was fired Sunday after losing to Ohio University...
BGSU fires men’s basketball head coach Michael Huger
A woman died, and four suffered serious injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the...
One woman dead, four seriously injured in turnpike crash Friday, OSHP says
Video shows train derailing in Clark County, Ohio
No injuries or hazardous materials reported in latest Ohio train derailment
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Two dead in S.R. 199 crash in Wood County
Makerspace projects at the Heart Gallery
Makerspace projects at the Heart Gallery
Talking about teeth on National Dentist Day
Talking about teeth on National Dentist Day
Whiskey Monday Series at Levi and Lilac's
Whiskey Monday Series at Levi and Lilac's
Women's History Month at Lucas County Libraries
Women's History Month at Lucas County Libraries