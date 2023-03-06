TPD: Man stabbed multiple times outside Toledo bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man repeatedly outside of a Toledo bar.

According to police records, officers responded to an area hospital Friday when a 30-year-old man came in with four stab wounds to his arm, leg, back and side. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

The victim told police he was at the Recovery Room on Airport Highway when an altercation happened inside the bar. The victim went on to say that bouncers asked the group involved in the altercation to leave. When the exited to the parking lot, the victim was stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect.

Police reports did not provide a description of a potential suspect or suspects. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

