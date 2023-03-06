Two dead in S.R. 199 crash in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A single vehicle crash kills two in Wood County Saturday morning.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney and Bette Reiter of Fostoria were traveling southbound in the 15000 area of State Route 199 around 5:30 a.m. when they drove off the roadway, struck a culvert and then a tree.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

