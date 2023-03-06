Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Two dead in S.R. 199 crash in Wood County

(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A single vehicle crash kills two in Wood County Saturday morning.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney and Bette Reiter of Fostoria were traveling southbound in the 15000 area of State Route 199 around 5:30 a.m. when they drove off the roadway, struck a culvert and then a tree.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Huger, Men’s Basketball head coach, was fired Sunday after losing to Ohio University...
BGSU fires men’s basketball head coach Michael Huger
A woman died, and four suffered serious injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the...
One woman dead, four seriously injured in turnpike crash Friday, OSHP says
Video shows train derailing in Clark County, Ohio
No injuries or hazardous materials reported in latest Ohio train derailment
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
Judge: Oxford Schools, staff immune from shooting lawsuits
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Makerspace projects at the Heart Gallery
Makerspace projects at the Heart Gallery
Talking about teeth on National Dentist Day
Talking about teeth on National Dentist Day
Whiskey Monday Series at Levi and Lilac's
Whiskey Monday Series at Levi and Lilac's
Women's History Month at Lucas County Libraries
Women's History Month at Lucas County Libraries