3/7: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Cool sunshine will be the order of the next few days, as highs slowly cool from the mid-40s to mid-30s by our next “One to Watch” Friday. Sticking snow and slick roads are possible as highs hover around freezing, with NW Ohio in the prime spot on current projections for that latest low. Flurries will then linger through the weekend, as we “spring forward” the clocks 1 hour early Sunday morning.

