3/7: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Sunny & cooler Tuesday; sticking snow possible Friday
Highs will keep slowly cooling through the week, leading into snow potential and our next "One to Watch" Friday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Cool sunshine will be the order of the next few days, as highs slowly cool from the mid-40s to mid-30s by our next “One to Watch” Friday. Sticking snow and slick roads are possible as highs hover around freezing, with NW Ohio in the prime spot on current projections for that latest low. Flurries will then linger through the weekend, as we “spring forward” the clocks 1 hour early Sunday morning.

