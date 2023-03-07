Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Archaeologists uncover sphinx-like statue and shrine in Egypt

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in...
During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in limestone.(Ministry Tourism & Antiquities via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient statue and shrine in Egypt.

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists say they found the artifacts carved in limestone.

A sphinx-like statue was also uncovered inside the shrine.

Scientists believe it could represent the Roman Emperor Claudius who ruled from the year 41 to 54.

Excavations at the site are still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
TPD: Man stabbed multiple times outside Toledo bar
Toledo Police records say four teenagers were riding in a vehicle heading east on Angola late...
Teenager seriously injured in rollover crash
Two dead in S.R. 199 crash in Wood County
A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk-Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland
Chicago will be making a stop in Toledo to perform on June 20 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre.
Legendary band Chicago to perform at Toledo Zoo

Latest News

The Toledo Police Department is looking for community help in identifying a man using stolen...
TPD asks for community help identifying suspect
ODOT says Central Avenue/State Route 120, between Reynolds Road and Corey Road will be closed...
Part of Central Avenue to close next week for bridge replacement
A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk-Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks