City of Toledo invites contractors to participate in Rooftops Repair Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo invites qualified contractors to join its newly launched rooftops repair program.

According to city officials, applications are open until the end of 2024.

To qualify, contractors must have the following:

City of Toledo Remodeler’s license

Workers’ compensation insurance

Proven history of roofing experience

City of Toledo tax compliance certificate.

The program will provide nearly 650 low-to-moderate-income eligible households with financial assistance and construction management for roof repair or replacement.

To complete the application visit the city’s website by clicking here.

