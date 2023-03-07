Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo invites contractors to participate in Rooftops Repair Program

According to city officials, applications are open until the end of 2024.
According to city officials, applications are open until the end of 2024.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo invites qualified contractors to join its newly launched rooftops repair program.

According to city officials, applications are open until the end of 2024.

To qualify, contractors must have the following:

  • City of Toledo Remodeler’s license
  • Workers’ compensation insurance
  • Proven history of roofing experience
  • City of Toledo tax compliance certificate.

The program will provide nearly 650 low-to-moderate-income eligible households with financial assistance and construction management for roof repair or replacement.

To complete the application visit the city’s website by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
TPD: Man stabbed multiple times outside Toledo bar
A train was involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Norfolk-Southern train involved in deadly collision in Cleveland
Toledo Police records say four teenagers were riding in a vehicle heading east on Angola late...
Teenager seriously injured in rollover crash
Two dead in S.R. 199 crash in Wood County
Chicago will be making a stop in Toledo to perform on June 20 at the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre.
Legendary band Chicago to perform at Toledo Zoo

Latest News

3/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
According to TFRD Pvt. Rahe, crews responded to a call of a possible fire in the 3100 block of...
Families displaced in Toledo apartment fire
The trial is underway for the man accused of killing two children and wounding a third in a...
Trial underway for man accused of shooting, killing two Toledo children
Trial underway for man accused in murder of Phillips brothers
Trial underway for man accused in murder of Phillips brothers