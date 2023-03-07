Families displaced in Toledo apartment fire

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to TFRD Pvt. Sterling Rahe, crews responded to a call for a fire in the 3310 block of Arlington Ave around 4:30 p.m.

Pvt. Rahe told 13abc that the fire is under control and contained to one end of the building. No injuries were reported and 12 units were impacted. The Red Cross has been contacted as some tenants are expected to be displaced. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

