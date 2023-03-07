Hittin’ The Town: A art studio, boutique, and vintage shop all under one roof

TEMPERANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a special space in Temperance where you can let your creativity fly.

The space is called Gathered Creations, and patrons can make their own pieces or buy someone else’s work.

Beautiful art in all shapes, colors and sizes greets you when you walk in the door.

Michael Fisher and his wife, Lynette, are the owners.

“Gathered Creations is an art studio, a boutique where artists can sell their wares, and also a vintage shop. Our daughter Jocy is a glass fusion artist, and we started this for her. From there, it’s been like a field of dreams. Build it, and they will come. We have 50- some-vendors, and about a dozen of those are teachers here. We teach classes for seniors and kids to people with disabilities,” Michael said.

Jocy was diagnosed with cancer as a teenager and spent nearly a year in the hospital. She’s always loved art, and the family loves having a place to share the healing power of art with others.

“To be able to have a place where people can come in, see an idea, come in and create, but make the art their own. It’s their own piece, they’re trying something new, they’re doing something they’ve never done. And seeing those light bulbs go off is really cool,” Lynette said.

One of the most popular classes involves fused glass. These are some of the beautiful things you can create. Jocy loves creating and teaching her favorite art form.

“Essentially, fused glass is taking two or more pieces of glass and fusing them in a kiln,” she said.

You can come here to shop or take a class with friends, family, or by yourself.

“We come in here, put our cell phones down, and check our politics at the door. We create something, meet someone and have a great time,” Michael said.

One of Lynette’s favorite classes is one she teaches. It’s called stencil me crazy and focuses on the art of turning old records into art.

“We take vintage albums, and we stencil a pattern on your album We have dotting tools and fine-tip paint bottles, and you decorate the album. It’s a cool piece that’s unique,” Lynette said.

So many options under one roof to discover or expand your creativity.

“We all have creativity in us, and when we tap into it, beautiful things can happen,” Michael said.

And watching that beauty unfold at the place they created has been a gift to Michael and his family.

“It’s like watching a movie I produced and edited , and I’m seeing it come to life in front of me. It’s incredible,” Michael said.

Gathered Creations is open Wednesday through Saturday. You can take a group of private classes.

